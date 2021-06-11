NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Position Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 80.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.81. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

