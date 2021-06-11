CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.