Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 837 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 16.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 471,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $124,232,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

EIX opened at $57.49 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

