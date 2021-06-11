Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

