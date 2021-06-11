Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 18.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,497,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $189.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.41. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $630.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

