Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 518 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:ELS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $76.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

