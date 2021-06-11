Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 80,166 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,166 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HBI opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

