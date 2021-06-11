State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $210,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DRQ. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

