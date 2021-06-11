Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 4,137.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

