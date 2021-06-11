State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,013 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $905,860 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

