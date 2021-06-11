State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $1.72 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $320,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

