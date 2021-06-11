Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

NYSE CALX opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26. Calix has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

