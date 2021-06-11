Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$91.00 at Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.89.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$82.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$64.38 and a twelve month high of C$82.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

