Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $162.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,527 shares of company stock worth $10,895,367. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $166.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

