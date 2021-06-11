Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,113 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

