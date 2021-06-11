Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $295.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $295.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

