Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of ALK opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

