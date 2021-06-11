VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

