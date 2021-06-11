Insider Selling: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Sells $483,462.33 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stuart Rothstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $195,390.58.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73.

On Friday, May 21st, Stuart Rothstein sold 500 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $7,750.00.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

