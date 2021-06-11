Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens Sells 1,350 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $263.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.26. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.