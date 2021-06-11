Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Sells $387,900.00 in Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of HNGR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.66. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $26.69.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.
