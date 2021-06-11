Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Sells $387,900.00 in Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HNGR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.66. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanger by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 197,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hanger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

