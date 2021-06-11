Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 30,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND opened at $147.19 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,276,503 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

