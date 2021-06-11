TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,723,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,010 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of TechTarget worth $258,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $4,276,049. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTGT stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

