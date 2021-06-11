BlackRock Inc. Purchases 24,345 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,202,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Hope Bancorp worth $274,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.