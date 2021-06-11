EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 5.2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 122,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,009,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

EH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 0.39.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth $140,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

