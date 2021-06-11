Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.77

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 1230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.08.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.