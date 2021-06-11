Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.39

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.39 and last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 146567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $967.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.