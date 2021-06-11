SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.52

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 16803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.62.

SGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

