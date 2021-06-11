SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.52

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 16803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.62.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

