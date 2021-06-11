Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.92.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after buying an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after buying an additional 452,991 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after buying an additional 921,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

