Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

