American International Group Inc. Has $911,000 Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Raven Industries worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Raven Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Raven Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAVN. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

RAVN stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

