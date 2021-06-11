Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,157,675. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

TNDM opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -198.59 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.39.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

