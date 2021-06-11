Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

