Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
