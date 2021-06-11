John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $424.52 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

