Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

