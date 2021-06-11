UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Raised to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last quarter.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

