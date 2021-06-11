$0.43 EPS Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.89 on Friday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

