HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.77 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

