HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

TEAM stock opened at $238.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.94. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97, a PEG ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

