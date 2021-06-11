iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 214.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

