-$0.28 EPS Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.