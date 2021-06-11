Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $893.95 million and a P/E ratio of 112.04. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

