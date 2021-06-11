Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IDEXY opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

