Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Myomo stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.42. Myomo has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%. Research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

