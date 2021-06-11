Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PNEXF stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99. Pharnext has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $4.29.
About Pharnext
