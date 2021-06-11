Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $148,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Black Knight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Black Knight by 1.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.56 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

