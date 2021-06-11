Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,319 shares of company stock worth $3,647,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

LBTYA opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

