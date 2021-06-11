Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 234.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,807 shares of company stock worth $106,389,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

MDB stock opened at $329.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.