Janet O. Estep Sells 12,800 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.15. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

