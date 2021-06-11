Michael Lawrence Thompson Sells 2,500 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $351.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.77. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $254.07 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

